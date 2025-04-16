Fire crews called to Worthing property; casualty treated by paramedics

Sam Morton
Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
One casualty is in the care of paramedics after a fire in Worthing.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 9am on Wednesday (April 16) to a fire at a property in Castle Road, Tarring.

Photos on social media show a large amount of smoke in the area.

"At the height on the incident five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has sent crews to a property in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has sent crews to a property in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has sent crews to a property in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

"However, our resources have now been scaled back.

"Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire which involves the first floor and roof space, and residents in the area are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed at this time.”

There is a road closure in place at Castle Road.

The fire service added: “All people are accounted for and one casualty is in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Updates to follow and and when they become available.

