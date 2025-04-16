Fire crews called to Worthing property; casualty treated by paramedics and dog rescued

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
One casualty is in the care of paramedics after a house fire in Worthing.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 9am on Wednesday (April 16) to a fire at a property in Castle Road, Tarring.

Photos on social media show a large amount of smoke in the area after – what has been described by an eye-witness as – a ‘fierce fire’.

"At the height on the incident five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"However, our resources have now been scaled back.

"Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire which involves the first floor and roof space, and residents in the area are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed at this time.”

There is a road closure in place at Castle Road.

The fire service added: “All people are accounted for and one casualty is in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Photos show a dog was also rescued from the property.

Updates to follow and and when they become available.

One person and their dog were rescued after a fire broke out at a property in Castle Road, Tarring.

One person and their dog were rescued after a fire broke out at a property in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Castle Road, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service
