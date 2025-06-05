Fire crews called to Worthing retail park after 'accidental actuation' of security fog system
Fire crews were called to a Worthing retail park, after the 'accidental actuation' of a security fog system.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to 'reports of a fire’ at Lyons Farm Retail Park, shortly after 6pm, on Wednesday (June 4).
Video footage showed a security fog system had been activated at the Boots store.
A spokesperson said: "Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.
"Upon arrival firefighters carried out investigations and found that it was a false alarm, caused by accidental actuation of the security fog system."
