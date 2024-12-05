Fire crews extinguish two car blazes in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:59 BST
Emergency services responded to two separate car fires in Eastbourne this week.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a car fire, in Enys Road, on Sunday (December 1) at about 7am.

Crews used one hose reel to to extinguish the fire in the residential road.

On Tuesday, crews were again tasked to a blaze on Den Hill, which was discovered just before 6am.

The fire service confirmed there were no reports of casualties in either incident.

