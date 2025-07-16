Fire crews rescue horse from mud in East Sussex

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Northlands, Bodiam, at 6.59am on Monday, July 14, rescuing the ‘very sweet’ horse with a ‘tug of war style’ effort.

Crews from Bohemia Road Fire Station were assisted by the Techical Rescue Unit from Battle Community Fire Station and Kent Fire and Rescue Service animal and water rescue units.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Due to the location, heavy machinery wasn’t an option, so with use of a mud path and strops, and a combined team effort (tug of war style), she was brought to safety, and after a quick check from the vet, happily trotted away back to the stable for a well needed bath.

“We’re very pleased that with joint service working, we were able to bring this incident to a happy conclusion.”

The horse stuck in the mud. Photo: ESFRS Bohemia Road Fire Station