Fire crews respond to building collapse in East Sussex

Three East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service fire engines were in attendance at Ryde Road in Brighton this morning (July 27), responding to the collapse.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 10.15am to ensure public safety.

No casualties have been reported.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines and three officers were in attendance at Ryde Road, Brighton, responding to a building collapse.

“Firefighters remained on scene between 8.04 and 10.15 to ensure public safety.”

