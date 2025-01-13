West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews, from Worthing and Shoreham, returned to the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, at 7.40am, to ‘extinguish a small fire’, that had ‘re-ignited in the roof space’.

"The fire is now out and there were no casualties,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Four fire engines were first called to a report of a blaze at the pub about 5.25am on Sunday (January 12).

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a substantial fire involving the staff entrance porch that had broken through to the main building,” the fire service said.

"All persons were accounted for and had evacuated the building prior to arrival of the fire crews.”

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus using hose reels tackled the fire internally and externally to prevent the fire from spreading, bringing the situation swiftly under control.

“Palatine Road and a short section of the A259 opposite the pub were closed during the incident but reopened approximately 11am on the 12/01/25.”

The service said a fire Investigation would take place ‘once the building is deemed safe’.

Sussex Police has since launched its own investigation.

“No one was hurt in the incident but the fire caused significant damage to the building,” a spokesperson for the police said.

"Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire as deliberate and are carrying out enquiries.”

The Sussex Yeoman told Sussex World that – ‘following a fire in a small part of the pub’ – the venue will be temporarily closed.

A spokesperson added: “Thankfully no one was harmed and we’re very grateful to the fire service for their swift attendance to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back in the future.”

The fire service said anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident – which ‘could help’ Sussex Police with the investigation into the cause of Sunday’s fire – is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting serial 219 of 12/01.

Four fire engines were in attendance, at the height of the incident around 5.30am, but this was later reduced to two. The latest fire service statement, at 10.30am, asked people to still avoid the area.

On Sunday, Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Great work by crews saving a large pub/restaurant in Worthing in the early hours today.”

AA Traffic News reported road closures due to the fire on Sunday morning. A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to building fire at at a pub on A2032 Littlehampton Road Westbound from The Boulevard to Yeoman Road. On the roundabout. Palatine Road affected too.”

These roads have since reopened to traffic.

