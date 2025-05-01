Fire crews tackle blaze at Bognor scrap yard

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to a blaze at a scrap yard in Ockley Road at 6am.

At 6.23am, a spokesperson for WSFRS said: “Seven fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene and crews are working hard to extinguish the fire in a scrap yard using jets and foam.

“Sussex Police are also in attendance.

“People are being advised to avoid the area and keep doors and window closed if they live nearby.”

The fire service has now confirmed that the blaze is under control and crews’ ‘attendance is being scaled down’.

Road closures are in place in Ockley Road and Argyle Road, as of 7.46am. Residents have been asked to ‘continue to avoid the area’.

