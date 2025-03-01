The team at a village pub near Chichester have released a statement following a devastating fire.

The Gribble Inn – in Gribble Lane, Oving – posted on their Facebook page at 7pm on Friday, February 28.

The fire broke out at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 27, and was brought under control by firefighters by the early hours of Friday morning.

The pub team said: “Many of you will have heard our devastating news that our beloved Gribble Inn has suffered substantial fire damage.

The aftermath of the fire at the Gribble Inn in Oving that started on Thursday, February 27. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We are hugely relieved that no one was hurt due to the quick reactions of the staff on discovering the first signs of the fire. We are very grateful to the quick response and amazing efforts by all the fire services involved in their efforts to save our pub.

“Thank you for all the messages of support and the kindess you have shown. We ask you to please respect our privacy while we navigate the challenges ahead.”

The message encouraged people to show their support to their sister pub, The Selsey Arms in West Dean, while The Gribble Inn is closed.

They said: “We would like to reach out to anyone who had upcoming bookings with us to please contact us directly on 01243 811465 so we can discuss this further with you. Please rest assured we will keep you all posted regarding our progress towards re-opening. We hope to see you all soon. With love Simon, Nikki, Dave and the Gribble team.”