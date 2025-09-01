Fire engines called to tackle ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

The fire service said that a number of engines were called to a ‘domestic fire’ on Harrington Place at approximately 1.30pm on Monday, September 1.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “Fire appliances from Eastbourne, Bexhill, Seaford, Newhaven, Lewes, are in attendance, along with a Command Unit and an Aerial Ladder Platform.

“Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.

“Please avoid the area.

“The Ambulance Service are now also on scene.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be an air fryer.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.

