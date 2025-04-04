Fire service called to car fire in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to a car fire in Eastbourne.

The crews were called to Harebell Close at 8.49pm on Thursday, April 3.

The fire service confirmed that the situation was contained at 9.13pm with the cause of the fire deemed accidental.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a car fire at 8.49pm in Harebell Close, Eastbourne, on Thursday, April 3.

"One appliance attended and one hose reel jet was used to tackle the fire. The stop message came in at 9.13pm. Cause accidental.”