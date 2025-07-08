Fire service called to school in Eastbourne following 'chemical spill'
East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to Willingdon Community School on Tuesday, July 8, to reports of a ‘chemical spill’.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews proceeded with decontamination, removing the spillage from the building.
"Ventilation was carried out and the area was made safe. Crews left the scene by 2.03pm.”
In a later statement to parents, the school said: “We are writing to inform you that there was a minor spillage in one of our Science preparation rooms today. No students were in the immediate area, but we have taken the precaution to re-room all Science and Languages lessons in that area for the remainder of the day as a precaution.
“The Science team followed all procedures effectively and the fire brigade have attended to help with the rest of the process.
“Once again we want to reassure our community that no students were involved, the measures taken were of a precautionary measure and that learning continues as normal for the remainder of the day.”
