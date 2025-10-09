Fire service called to tackle blaze at property in Eastbourne
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called on October 9 at 3.33pm to a fire at a domestic property in Ringwood Road.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: As of 4.07pm we have four fire engines in attendance from Eastbourne, Newhaven and Bexhill.
“Crews are using breathing apparatus and firefighting jets to tackle the fire.
“Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and local residents to keep windows and doors closed.
“A further update will be provided at approximately 5pm.”
Following the incident, bus operator Stagecoach confirmed that services would be diverted.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Our 5/5A/5B services are diverting via St Phillips Avenue and are not able to serve Bridgemere at this time.
"This is due to a road closure on Ringwood Road.
"Apologies for any inconvenience.”