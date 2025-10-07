Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:05 BST
The fire service were called to an unsafe roof structure at a property in Eastbourne.

Crews were called The Piazza on Saturday, October 4 at 7.30pm following a report of the unsafe roof structure.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: "One fire engine from Eastbourne, the Aerial Ladder Platform from Bohemia Road and one officer were in attendance.

"Crews worked to stabilise the structure and make the area safe.”

