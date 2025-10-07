Crews were called The Piazza on Saturday, October 4 at 7.30pm following a report of the unsafe roof structure.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: "One fire engine from Eastbourne, the Aerial Ladder Platform from Bohemia Road and one officer were in attendance.
"Crews worked to stabilise the structure and make the area safe.”
1. Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne
Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne
Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne
Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne
Fire service called to unsafe roof structure at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures