Emergency services were called to help tackle a fire at a Pets at home in Eastbourne.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday, November 3, pallets and waste bins caught fire at the rear of the pet shop in Lottbridge Drove.

Two fire engines were on the scene of the fire as well as officers from Sussex Police who helped evacuate staff and the animals.

An ambulance crew was also in attendance at the fire.

Pets at Home fire in Eastbourne

Responding Fire Stations included Pevensey, Seaford, Hailsham, Hastings and Eastbourne with further additional support from officers from Eastbourne and Hove.

The shop also confirmed that the pets and animals inside the shop were safely evacuated from the building with no pets being harmed due to the fire.

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service read: “(We) attended a fire at Pets at Home in Eastbourne, where pallets and waste bins caught fire in the rear loading area. Black smoke was visible and Police assisted with the evacuation of staff and animals.

"Oxygen cylinders, used for animals’ medical needs, were secured near the building exit.

Pets at Home fire in Eastbourne

"Firefighters used hoses and thermal imaging equipment to contain and extinguish the fire. They thoroughly checked inside the building to confirm no spread of the fire.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Following the incident a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that no further police investigation would take place as there was ‘no evidence to suggest it was deliberate ignition.’