Fire service respond to West Sussex A24 road emergency incident
On the AA Traffic Watch website, their report read: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A24 Horsham Road Northbound from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to Worthing turning.”
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (16 January) at 1.04pm we responded to a road traffic collision on the A24, Long Furlong to Washington.
"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing and Storrington to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.
"Upon arrival crews found that one motorcycle had been involved in the collision.
“Firefighters made the scene safe while crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service treated the casualty.”
