Fire service update: East Sussex road closure 'remains in place' as parts of building fall on pavement and car

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 09:11 BST
Police and Fire Services were on the scene of an emergency incident in Eastbourne on Saturday, September 7.

Cavendish Place in Eastbourne has been closed by Emergency services. A Freelance Sussex Photographer has said that the road closed due to ‘parts of a building falling on the pavement. One part landed on the rear of a car window.’

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue provided a statement about the situation. They said: “We were called at 10.01 on the 7th of September to reports of an unstable structure to Cavendish Place, Eastbourne.

"Firefighters from Eastbourne including the aerial ladder platform and technical rescue unit were in attendance assessing the stability and safety of the building.

"There were no casualties reported and a cordon was put in place. Highways were in attendance for road closures and the scene was handed over to Sussex Police.

“The road closure remains in place pending further advice from the local authority building inspector.”

