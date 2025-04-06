Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to tackle a shed fire in East Sussex.

The incident happened yesterday (Saturday, April 5).

At the height of the fire, six fore engines were at the scene, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.43am on April 5 to reports of a shed fire in Stanstead Crescent, Brighton.

“At the height of the incident six fire engines were in attendance with crews from Preston Circus, Hove, Pevensey and Lewes.”

ESFRS said the incident was scaled down just before 1.35pm, with crews damping down to ensure the fire was out.

Sussex Police also attended the incident.