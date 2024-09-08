Firefighters leave major fire at West Sussex waste site after eight days on scene

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service released a statement regarding the major fire incident that occurred in Climping.

On Friday August 30, the A259 was closed after a fire broke out at at a waste services site in Climping. Dramatic video footage showed fire crews attempting to tackle the raging flames and large amount of smoke on Friday. The road has since reopened.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s previous statement stated that one large building full of recycling and plant machinery was fully involved in the fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service provided an update on the incident. They said: “Fire crews will remain at the scene into the weekend and we have now entered the demolition phase of the incident.

The ongoing fire at Climping waste site has now been fully put out.

"We will not stand down our resources until we are satisfied that the fire is completely extinguished and there is no risk of it re-igniting.”

On Saturday September 7, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service revealed that the fire had now been put out.

They said “The fire at the waste services site in Climping is now out and we will be standing down all of our crews from the scene. We will continue to carry out a rolling reinspection of the site over the course of the weekend to ensure there are no further signs of reignition.

“We hope to hand the site back over to the responsible person on site on Monday. Thank you to all residents living nearby for your patience during this ongoing incident."