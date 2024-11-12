Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Littlehampton

Fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston attended the incident in Windmill Drive this afternoon following a collision which forced a car to strike a garage,
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "This afternoon we responded to a road traffic collision at Windmill Drive, Littlehampton.
"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.
"Upon arrival crews found that one car had struck a garage.
"Firefighters released one casualty who was trapped in the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, before leaving the scene at 3.37pm."
1. Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton
Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton
Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton
Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton
Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.