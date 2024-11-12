Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Littlehampton

Fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston attended the incident in Windmill Drive this afternoon following a collision which forced a car to strike a garage,

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "This afternoon we responded to a road traffic collision at Windmill Drive, Littlehampton.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

"Upon arrival crews found that one car had struck a garage.

"Firefighters released one casualty who was trapped in the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, before leaving the scene at 3.37pm."

