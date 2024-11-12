Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Littlehampton

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:52 GMT
Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue helped rescue a person trapped in a car following a collision in Littlehampton today (Tuesday, November 12).

Fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston attended the incident in Windmill Drive this afternoon following a collision which forced a car to strike a garage,

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "This afternoon we responded to a road traffic collision at Windmill Drive, Littlehampton.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

"Upon arrival crews found that one car had struck a garage.

"Firefighters released one casualty who was trapped in the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, before leaving the scene at 3.37pm."

Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters rescue person trapped in car following collision in Windmill Drive, Littlehampton Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

