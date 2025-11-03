Firefighters save the day after Jack Russell becomes trapped under Worthing Lido

A crew of firefighters showed their job is more than just battling flames and smoke, when they rescued a dog from underneath Worthing Lido.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident unfolded on Worthing seafront on Saturday morning (November 1).

The alarm was raised just after 11am, when the distressed animal was spotted stuck under the promenade structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service swiftly dispatched a crew to the scene, with one fire engine arriving moments later.

The alarm was raised just after 11am, when a distressed dog was spotted stuck under Worthing Lido. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Working carefully to avoid injuring the Jack Russell, firefighters managed to free the dog from its tight spot and safely reunite it with its worried owner.

The rescue operation wrapped up just over an hour after the first call came in.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.13am on Saturday (November 1) to rescue a dog from The Promenade, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alarm was raised just after 11am, when a distressed dog was spotted stuck under Worthing Lido. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“Upon arrival the crew found a dog stuck under the lido. Firefighters rescued the dog and safely reunited it with its owner.

“The crew left the scene at 12.42pm.”

Eyewitnesses praised the crew’s quick response, with onlookers relieved to see the four-legged friend back in safe hands.