Firefighters save the day after Jack Russell becomes trapped under Worthing Lido
The incident unfolded on Worthing seafront on Saturday morning (November 1).
The alarm was raised just after 11am, when the distressed animal was spotted stuck under the promenade structure.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service swiftly dispatched a crew to the scene, with one fire engine arriving moments later.
Working carefully to avoid injuring the Jack Russell, firefighters managed to free the dog from its tight spot and safely reunite it with its worried owner.
The rescue operation wrapped up just over an hour after the first call came in.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.13am on Saturday (November 1) to rescue a dog from The Promenade, Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene.
“Upon arrival the crew found a dog stuck under the lido. Firefighters rescued the dog and safely reunited it with its owner.
“The crew left the scene at 12.42pm.”
Eyewitnesses praised the crew’s quick response, with onlookers relieved to see the four-legged friend back in safe hands.