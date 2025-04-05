Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a house in West Sussex last night (Friday, April 4).

The road was closed off to traffic as firefighters tackled the blaze.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said it was called to the scene in Radford Road, Crawley.

Crews were at the scene for several hours.

People were advised to avoid the area.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) last night, WSFRS said: “We are dealing with a fire at a property on Radford Road, Crawley. Five fire engines are at the scene. A road closure has been put in place - please avoid the area.”

WSFRS has been approached for comment.