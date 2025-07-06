First responders ‘urgently’ searching for missing defibrillator from East Sussex village

Crowborough Community First Responders have appealed for helping finding a missing defibrillator.

They announced on Facebook on Saturday, July 5: “We are urgently trying to locate a public access defibrillator that was used yesterday afternoon in Rotherfield.

“If you know the whereabouts, please contact us so we can return it to the cabinet and ensure ready if needed again – thank you.”

They said the next nearest unit, if required, can be found at the village hall.