A flood alert has been issued for parts of Hastings and St Leonards.

The Environment Agency has issued the warning this evening (Friday, July 18) ahead of expected heavy rain tomorrow (Saturday, July 19).

It said 20-30mm is forecast but as much as 60-70mm of rain could fall.

Areas of the town that could be affected include parts of Hollington in St Leonards, the town centre, as well as parts of Alexandra Park.

In its warning, the Environment Agency said: “This alert is being issued early, in advance of possible heavy rain. 20-30mm of rain is forecast from the early hours of Saturday morning to midday on Saturday, but as much as 60-70mm is possible.

“If as much rain falls as predicted, flooding could be possible. From 2am on 19/07/2025 flooding could affect roads and approach a small number of properties on Stonehouse Drive, Hollington Old Lane, Blackman Avenue and Coventry Road.

“Flood protection products are recommended to be installed on Stonehouse Drive, if you have them. We are clearing debris from grilles at Stonehouse Drive and along the Hollington Stream, to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.

“Flooding could affect roads and approach a small number of properties on Thanet Way, Pegwell Close and Manston Way, as well as areas in Alexandra Park, Hastings. It is possible some water could flow down Queens Road, Hastings. Properties close to the river on Thanet Way, Manston Way and Pegwell Close should consider preparing options to keep water from their homes.”

The alert comes as a new amber weather warning has been issued, amid the risk of thunderstorms in Sussex.

The Met Office has now announced three warnings, which affect the South East of the country.

The first yellow alert, which runs from 9pm until 11.59pm on Friday (July 18), warns: “Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may cause some impacts later on Friday evening.”

A separate yellow warning is in place from midnight until 9pm on Saturday (July 18).

The Met Office amber warning stated: "Torrential rain, with thunderstorms in places, could lead to some significant surface water flooding during Saturday morning.”

This warns that heavy rain, with some thunderstorms, ‘may lead to disruption in places’ on Friday night and ‘through much of Saturday’.

At 4am, an amber warning comes into force until 11am.

This reads: “Torrential rain, with thunderstorms in places, could lead to some significant surface water flooding during Saturday morning.”