A flood alert has been removed for parts of Hastings and St Leonards today (Saturday, July 19).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency issued the alert yesterday evening (Friday, July 18) ahead of expected heavy rain today.

It said 20-30mm was forecast, adding as much as 60-70mm of rain could fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added areas of the town that could be affected included parts of Hollington in St Leonards, the town centre, as well as parts of Alexandra Park.

A flood alert has been issued for Hastings and St Leonards

The Environment Agency issued two warnings yesterday for the Hastings Blacklands area and the Hollington Stream area.

However these were lifted this morning.

The Environment Agency said: “25mm of rain has been recorded on Saturday. A lot less than forecast. A small river response has been observed, but it is not thought flooding from the river has occurred. River levels are now falling.

“There is little rain forecast for the rest of Saturday, however rain showers are expected on Sunday. Minor flood impacts could still be possible if an intense shower affects Hastings, but the likelihood is low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keep flood protection products installed on Stonehouse Drive, if you have them. We regularly clear debris from grilles at Stonehouse Drive and along the Hollington Stream, to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk. We will re-issue this Flood Alert if property flooding is thought possible.”