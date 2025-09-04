Flooding reported in Worthing after outfall blockage

A road in Worthing has been flooded after an outfall became blocked.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Highways reported the incident shortly after 1pm on Thursday (September 4).

"We are aware of flooding in Marine Crescent, Worthing due to an outfall being blocked with shingle,” a social media post read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Southern Water are aware of the issue and the site is due to be investigated.”

Flooding has been reported in Marine Crescent, Worthing due to an outfall being blocked with shingle. Photo: West Sussex Highways

Southern Water issued an update on Friday morning.

This read: “Our teams are currently working to clear a blocked outfall on Marine Drive, Goring which has been obstructed by shingle.

“We’re aiming to resolve the issue as soon as it is safe to do so, taking into account tidal conditions and rainfall.”

“We apologise for any disruption this may be causing and appreciate the public’s patience while we carry out this work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water company is working to clear the outfall ahead of the next forecasted significant rainfall. At this stage, it does not believe any properties are at risk of flooding.

The blockage has been ‘exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall’, with 38mm recorded over a 48-hour period, Southern Water said.

This incident comes amid adverse weather conditions, which forced the closure of Worthing Pier on Wednesday evening.

"We’ve had to close Worthing Pier because gale force winds are making it very difficult to walk on safely, in line with our normal protocol,” Worthing Borough Council announced on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Coastal Office team will check the wind speed regularly and once it drops to a safe level we’ll allow access to the pier again. Unfortunately the forecast suggests this might not be for a few hours.”

The council closes the pier if it gets three consecutive wind speed readings of 40 knots or above – which are classed as gale force winds.

On the same evening, photos sent to this newspaper showed that a 60ft tree fell from Longcroft Park into the garden of a residential property in Hildon Park, Worthing.