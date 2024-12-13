'Fortunately no casualties' as fire service respond to large vehicle blaze in West Sussex

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service dealt with an incident in Pagham.

Friday, December 13, on the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service X page, a statement read: “We are currently at the scene of a large vehicle fire in Nyteimber Lane, Pagham.

"The road is currently blocked - please avoid the area”

On Monday, December 16, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 9.33am we were alerted to a large vehicle fire in Nyteimber Lane, Pagham.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton to the scene.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard to extinguish the fire, with was of accidental ignition, using hose reels, jets and a fog nail.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

“Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while crews were at the scene."