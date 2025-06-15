Four fire engines called to St Leonards-on-Sea after residential building struck by lightning
Four fire engines were called to St-Leonards-on-Sea on Friday night (June 13) after a residential building was struck by lightning.
Crews from The Ridge, Bohemia Road, Broad Oak and Bexhill, as well as an aerial ladder platform, were called to the scene and residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
"Firefighters used six Breathing Apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire,” an East Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. “Police were also in attendance.”
The fire was extinguished at 11.45pm, and no casualties were reported.