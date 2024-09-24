East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Greenway at 9.28am.

Four fire engines from across East Sussex attended the scene after smoke was spotted coming out of windows and the chimney.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added “A dog was rescued by crews who put the fire out using hose reel and breathing apparatus.

The spokesperson also issued a safety warning for electrical appliances in the house.

They added: “Always buy from reputable retailers and replace them if they appear to be faulty.

"Only charge items or devices when you are awake and in your home so you can react quickly if there's a problem.

"Switch them off at night - unless they are designed to be left on, like freezers.

“Anything made of metal, or has a metallic finish or parts shouldn't go into a microwave.

"Keep them dry - this includes plugs and sockets, not a good idea to put a vase of flowers on top of the TV, for example”

1 . Four fire engines from East Sussex called to fire caused by vape at property in Eastbourne Four fire engines from East Sussex called to fire caused by vape at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Four fire engines from East Sussex called to fire caused by vape at property in Eastbourne Four fire engines from East Sussex called to fire caused by vape at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Four fire engines from East Sussex called to fire caused by vape at property in Eastbourne Four fire engines from East Sussex called to fire caused by vape at property in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures