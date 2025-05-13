Four taken to hospital following A259 collision in East Sussex
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision on South Undercliff, Rye shortly after 6.10pm on Monday (May 12).
“Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated four patients on scene before taking them to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving four vehicles on the A259 in Rye, near the South Undercliff, just after 6pm on Monday (May 12).
“Four people suffered injuries, none believed to be life-threatening.
“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and the vehicles were recovered.”