Four taken to hospital following A259 collision in East Sussex

By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th May 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 15:39 BST
Four people were taken to hospital following a road collision on the A259.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision on South Undercliff, Rye shortly after 6.10pm on Monday (May 12).

Most Popular

“Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated four patients on scene before taking them to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving four vehicles on the A259 in Rye, near the South Undercliff, just after 6pm on Monday (May 12).

“Four people suffered injuries, none believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and the vehicles were recovered.”

Related topics:A259South East Coast Ambulance ServiceEmergency servicesRyeConquest HospitalSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice