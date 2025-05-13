Four people were taken to hospital following a road collision on the A259.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision on South Undercliff, Rye shortly after 6.10pm on Monday (May 12).

“Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated four patients on scene before taking them to Conquest Hospital for further medical treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a collision involving four vehicles on the A259 in Rye, near the South Undercliff, just after 6pm on Monday (May 12).

“Four people suffered injuries, none believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and the vehicles were recovered.”