Gas company reports 'good progress' in fixing supply to village near Horsham
Dozens of homes in Southwater were left without gas over the weekend while gas firm SGN offered electric hot plates and heaters to vulnerable residents.
An SGN spokesperson said: “Our teams have continued to investigate the loss of gas supply in the Southwater area since last night.
“We have made good progress this morning and have identified water in the gas network in the College Road area. This is being removed and we're working to identify the source.
“We have now turned off the gas supply at some properties. Some supplies are working again and we are continuing our checks at homes in the area. At this time, we are prioritising our visits to priority customers who need extra support.”