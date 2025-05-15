Girl taken to hospital after police attend incident in St Leonards
A girl was taken to hospital after police attended an incident in St Leonards, Sussex Police has said.
Filsham Road was closed by the railway bridge due to the incident, which happened earlier this morning (Thursday, May 15).
Police said they received a report at around 11.15am.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said there was some brief disruption to train services through the area.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a call about concern for a girl's welfare, received at about 11.15am. The girl has since been taken to hospital.”