A girl was taken to hospital after police attended an incident in St Leonards, Sussex Police has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filsham Road was closed by the railway bridge due to the incident, which happened earlier this morning (Thursday, May 15).

Police said they received a report at around 11.15am.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said there was some brief disruption to train services through the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a call about concern for a girl's welfare, received at about 11.15am. The girl has since been taken to hospital.”