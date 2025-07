Police said emergency services were called to a collision ‘between a car and a pedestrian’ in Lewes Road at about 4.30pm on Monday, June 30.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A girl was taken to hospital and is being treated for her injuries. A section of the road was closed which has since reopened.

“We ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage reports it to us. Email [email protected] quoting Operation Buttercup.”

