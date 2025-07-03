Goring fire ‘under investigation’ as crews tackle blaze at property

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 3.38am on Thursday (July 3) morning to reports of a fire at Sea Lane.

The fire service mobilised three engines to the scene, and nearby residents were urged to close their windows and doors ‘due to the amount of smoke’.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the last crew left Sea Lane at 7.39am.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.38am to reports of a fire involving a property at Sea Lane, Goring-by-Sea.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two high-pressure hose reels, one covering jet and a safety jet to bring the fire under control.

“Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke.

“We also advised avoiding the area to allow crews to work safely.

“The last crew left the scene at 7.39am.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

