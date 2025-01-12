'Great work' - Fire crews praised after 'saving' Worthing pub as emergency response continues

Published 12th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Fire crews have been praised for their work after a fire broke out at pub in Worthing.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road at 6.40am today (Sunday, January 12). According to reports on social media, the fire broke out around 4.30am.

The fire service statement read: “We are currently dealing with a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing. Four fire engines are at the scene.

"Please avoid the area.”

Two fire engines remained at the scene, as of 10.30am, with people still being asked to stay clear of the area.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene in the early hours of this morning.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Great work by crews saving a large pub/restaurant in Worthing in the early hours today.”

Only part of the building is said to be damaged after the fire. Details of the cause of the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.

We will provide updates as and when they become available.

Sussex Police and Greene King, which operates the Hungry Horse pub, has been approached for more information.

