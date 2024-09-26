East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to The Acorns at 3.34pm after receiving reports of smoke coming from a roof.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “As of 4.20pm we has sent five fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and officers to the scene. Crews are using four breathing apparatus and hose reel jets. Please avoid the area while we work.”

An ESFRS update said: “As of 4.35pm the fire is out and crews are damping down and cutting away parts of the roof to deal with any remaining hot spots.”

The most recent update said: “We are scaling back to three fire engines at the scene.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 3.38pm that Mill Road was shut. They said: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to fire department activity on Mill Road both ways from Observatory View to St Marys Avenue.”

