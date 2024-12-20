Halland collision: Sussex Police appeal for information after Framfield woman dies

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:51 BST
Sussex Police investigating a collision involving a car and a pedestrian have appealed for witnesses and information after a woman died.

Police said the incident happened in the car park of Staverton Nursery on the A22 at Halland at about 11.50am on Friday, December 13.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman from Framfield, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, she later died from her injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf, a 79-year-old woman from Lewes, was not injured.

Sussex Police said they are investigating a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that happened in the car park of Staverton Nursery at Halland on Friday, December 13. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Sussex Police said they are investigating a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that happened in the car park of Staverton Nursery at Halland on Friday, December 13. Photo: Google Street View

Detective Constable David Symonds from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating this traffic incident, and want any further witnesses or anyone with information such as dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.”

People can report information online at www.sussex.police.uk, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting 'Operation Hambridge'.

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice