Halland collision: Sussex Police appeal for information after Framfield woman dies
Police said the incident happened in the car park of Staverton Nursery on the A22 at Halland at about 11.50am on Friday, December 13.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman from Framfield, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, she later died from her injuries.”
Police said the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf, a 79-year-old woman from Lewes, was not injured.
Detective Constable David Symonds from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating this traffic incident, and want any further witnesses or anyone with information such as dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.”
People can report information online at www.sussex.police.uk, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting 'Operation Hambridge'.