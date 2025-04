Police said on Facebook on Sunday, April 27: “Have you seen Kauto, who has been reported missing from Westfield?

“The 17-year-old left his address at 5.20pm on Thursday, 24 April. He is 5'9" with curly dark hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, white trainers, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who sees him or knows Kauto's whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 133 of 25/04.”