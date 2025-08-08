Here's why fire and rescue teams were in North Street, Chichester, earlier today

By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Aug 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 15:28 BST
Fire and Rescue engines on North Street, Chichester.placeholder image
Fire and Rescue engines on North Street, Chichester.
Three fire engines were seen in North Street, Chichester, earlier today (August 08).

Approached for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 2.11pm this afternoon to reports of a fire in North Street, Chichester.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews carried out a thorough search of the buildings in the area using thermal imaging cameras and confirmed it was a false alarm.

“Crews left the scene at 2.50pm.”

Related topics:North Street
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice