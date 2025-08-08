Here's why fire and rescue teams were in North Street, Chichester, earlier today
Three fire engines were seen in North Street, Chichester, earlier today (August 08).
Approached for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 2.11pm this afternoon to reports of a fire in North Street, Chichester.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews carried out a thorough search of the buildings in the area using thermal imaging cameras and confirmed it was a false alarm.
“Crews left the scene at 2.50pm.”