'Historic grenade' found in West Sussex town

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 18:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

What is believed to be an historic grenade has been discovered in East Grinstead.

Sussex Police said officers were called to an address in Gleave Close, East Grinstead, at about 1.30pm on Sunday (June 8), over a 'report of ordnance being found in a garden'.

"It is believed the item found was a historic grenade," a police spokesperson said.

'The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called to deal with the matter."

Related topics:East GrinsteadSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice