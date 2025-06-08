'Historic grenade' found in West Sussex town
What is believed to be an historic grenade has been discovered in East Grinstead.
Sussex Police said officers were called to an address in Gleave Close, East Grinstead, at about 1.30pm on Sunday (June 8), over a 'report of ordnance being found in a garden'.
"It is believed the item found was a historic grenade," a police spokesperson said.
'The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called to deal with the matter."
