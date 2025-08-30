People have reportedly been left without water supply after a mains pipe burst in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Water said some of its customers may be experiencing low pressure or a loss of supply due to a ‘serious’ burst pipe in its network.

The issue occurred on Friday evening (August 29) in Pound Lane, Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bottled water station has been set up at Arlington Reservoir.

South East Water vans on the scene of a burst main in March. Photo: Dan Jessup

A South East Water spokesperson said: “Due to the burst water main affecting customers in this area we're providing free bottled water to customers who are without their supply at the following location: Arlington Reservoir Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TF.

“We're continuing to work to restore supplies as quickly as possible, and thank our customers for their patience during this period.

“Our tankers are being sent to the area to inject water directly into the network, in order to minimise disruption to the water supply in the community and many of our customers should start seeing some supply returning shortly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water supplier said bottled water is being delivered directly to customers listed on the Priority Services Register.

According to South East Water’s AquAlerter, several other pipes have burst across the network from Litlington to Laughton in East Sussex.

It is not yet known how many customers have been impacted.

The South East Water spokesperson added: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and our teams are working hard to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”

If you’ve been affected, please get in touch by emailing: [email protected].

More on this as we have it.