Horse trapped between concrete block and fence in West Sussex village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews worked with a local vet to help free the 35-year-old animal – named Trio – which was trapped in Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 4.13pm yesterday (September 30) we attended a large animal rescue at Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.
"Joint Fire Control sent the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene. Upon arrival crews found one 35-year-old horse named Trio trapped between a concrete block and a fence.
"The team worked with a local vet to bring the horse to safety using specialist animal rescue equipment.
"Trio was given a precautionary check over by the vet and fortunately he swiftly recovered from the ordeal."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.