Horse trapped between concrete block and fence in West Sussex village

By Sarah Page
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
Firefighters rushed to the scene when a horse became trapped between a concrete block and a fence in a West Sussex village yesterday (September 30).

Fire crews worked with a local vet to help free the 35-year-old animal – named Trio – which was trapped in Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 4.13pm yesterday (September 30) we attended a large animal rescue at Kings Lane, Coldwaltham.

"Joint Fire Control sent the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene. Upon arrival crews found one 35-year-old horse named Trio trapped between a concrete block and a fence.

Firefighters rushed to the scene when a horse became trapped between a concrete block and fence in Coldwaltham

"The team worked with a local vet to bring the horse to safety using specialist animal rescue equipment.

"Trio was given a precautionary check over by the vet and fortunately he swiftly recovered from the ordeal."

