Horsham fire sparks emergency response.

A fire in Horsham sparked a late-night emergency response from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday, May 27.

At 7.45pm last night on X, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service released a statement that read: “We are currently attending a fire on Highlands Road, Horsham.

"If you live near the area please keep your windows and doors closed while the fire is extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible to allow our firefighters to work safely.”

Sussex World have approached the fire service for a statement on the matter.

Updates to follow.