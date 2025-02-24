A primary school was among the dozens of properties affected by a power cut in Horsham.

UK Power Networks confirmed an underground electricity cable ‘faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut’.

The incident was reported around 6am on Monday (February 24) in the RH12 1 and RH13 5 area – initially leaving 166 properties without power. This included St Mary's CE Primary School in Normandy, Horsham.

An update from UK Power Networks’ customer service team read: “Thank you for your patience while our engineers are en route to work on the faulty underground network in the RH12 1 and RH13 5 area.

"We've now restored power to most of the affected properties. There are now only three properties without power, who we'll speak to directly.

"If you're without power and haven't been contacted, then we'll need to hear from you. Please call us on 08003163105 (free from landlines and mobiles).

"We know that being without power can be especially difficult, so we're sorry for the unexpected outage. Please rest assured our staff will continue to work around the clock to keep the lights on.”

The previous update stated that 65 properties were still affected.

Engineers ‘managed to safely divert some power’, getting the ‘lights back on for 101 of our customers’.

The incident was first reported by UK Power Networks at 6.05am – after it came to light at 5.54am. A customer notice read: “Our engineers are on their way. At this point we think the issue is faulty underground electrical equipment affecting 166 properties.

"Specialist engineers from our control room are also working to divert power remotely, so it's possible your power could come back on at any point. We can't always restore everyone this way. That's why we're also sending staff to the area to check our equipment.

"Every fault is different, so our time frames have to be estimated but currently we hope to have power back on between 7.30am and 8.30am.

"We must stress that it may become necessary for this to change, depending on what our engineers find.”

The company apologised for any disruption and promised that its teams would do ‘everything they can to get your power back quickly’.

They added: “Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area. To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. We’ll continue to update you until everyone’s power is back on.”

UK Power Network advised that this outage affected ‘multiple areas’, adding: “Locations we mention may be further away than you expect. We're arranging staff to attend ASAP, but at the same time we try to restore power remotely by redirecting electricity.

"It's possible your power may go on and off as we try to get as many customers back on as we can. Once available, our engineer will head to the local substation and after checking the network, they will attempt to restore more power from there.

"If unsuccessful, they will work to locate the issue and make repairs, which may take longer to get the lights on. Our staff work as quickly as they can, so you might not hear about everything we're doing but we'll always give you the clearest information we have.”

To track power cuts as they happen in your area, see www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/