Residents were asked to 'keep windows and doors closed' after a fire at a property in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident at 10.45pm on Thursday (June 26).

A social media post read: “We are currently responding to a fire at a property in Swallowtail Road, Horsham.

“We advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

The fire service has been approached for an update on Friday morning.