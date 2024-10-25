Three fire engines from Bognor and Chichester responded to the blaze at a property in Station Road at about 11pm.

Photos show a large response from other emergency services, with two ambulances and six police cars on the scene.

Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Sussex Police confirmed six men have been arrested following the incident.

