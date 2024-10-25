Huge emergency response to fire in Bognor Regis - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 07:41 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 10:38 BST
Fire crews battled a blaze at a property in Bognor last night (Thursday, October 24).

Three fire engines from Bognor and Chichester responded to the blaze at a property in Station Road at about 11pm.

Photos show a large response from other emergency services, with two ambulances and six police cars on the scene.

Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Sussex Police confirmed six men have been arrested following the incident.

Read the full story here.

Photo from the scene

1. Huge emergency response to fire in Bognor Regis

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo from the scene

2. Huge emergency response to fire in Bognor Regis

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo from the scene

3. Huge emergency response to fire in Bognor Regis

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo from the scene

4. Huge emergency response to fire in Bognor Regis

Photo from the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

