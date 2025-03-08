Police officers, fire crews, an air ambulance, RNLI & Coastguard teams and paramedics reportedly all responded to an incident at East Pier in Littlehampton on Saturday morning (March 8).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has now issued a statement about the search and rescue operation.

A spokesperson said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Littlehampton and Shoreham attended an incident at Littlehampton Pier after a report of concern [was] made at about 6.50am on March 8.

“An RNLI lifeboat was also sent and other emergency services attended.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called and ‘assisted the emergency services response’.

It is understood that the person, who concerns were raised for, is safe and well.

