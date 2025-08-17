In photos: emergency services attend fire at Hove property as residents warned to close windows and doors

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
Residents near a property in Hove were told to close their windows after a fire broke out on Saturday, August 16.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service posted a warning to Facebook in the evening.

The post said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been called on 16 August at 6.56pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Egmont Road, Hove. Crews have been using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

“Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. A further update will follow at approximately 8pm.”

A later update said: “At the height of the incident, six fire appliances were called to attend. Sussex Police and SECAmb were also in attendance. As of 7.36pm the incident has been scaled down to one appliance.”

Fire fighters at the scene

1. Egmont Road fire

Fire fighters at the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called on Saturday, August 16, at 6.56pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Egmont Road, Hove

2. Egmont Road fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called on Saturday, August 16, at 6.56pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Egmont Road, Hove Photo: Lewis Bradbrook

Smoke coming from the window of the property

3. Egmont Road fire

Smoke coming from the window of the property Photo: Lewis Bradbrook

Emergency services at the scene

4. Egmont Road fire

Emergency services at the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

