In photos: five fire engines on scene after reports of fire in village near Chichester

AA Traffic News said Gribble Lane is closed ‘due to a building fire on Gribble Lane both ways from Marlpit Lane to High Street’.

They said Oving Road is also closed, adding: “Road closed due to building fire on Oving Road both ways from B2144 Drayton Lane to High Street. Gribble Lane is also closed.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At approximately 16.53 on Friday, 11 April our Joint Fire Control received a call reporting a fire at the Gribble Inn pub in Oving, Chichester.

“Five fire engines, one ariel ladder platform and one water carrier were immediately immobilised to the scene with firefighters using breathing apparatus to tackle the fire. The fire was extinguished at 19.05 but crews remain at the scene monitoring and damping down.

“We are still urging residents living nearby to avoid the area including Gribble Lane which is still closed but will look to reopen within the hour. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

