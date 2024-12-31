In photos: four engines at scene of fire at property in West Sussex village

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:34 GMT
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they responded to reports of a fire in Ifield on Tuesday morning (December 31).

Photos were sent to this newspaper that showed fire engines outside a cordoned off property with broken windows in Shipley Road.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.47am to reports of a fire involving a property on Shipley Road in Ifield, Crawley.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a fire on the ground floor of the terraced property, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels and a jet.

“The last crew left the scene shortly before 2pm.”

A fire engine in Shipley Road, Ifield, on Tuesday, December 31

There were reports of a fire in Ifield on Tuesday morning (December 31)

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 11.47am on December 31 to reports of a fire involving a property on Shipley Road in Ifield

There was a fire in Ifield on Tuesday morning (December 31)

