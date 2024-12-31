Photos were sent to this newspaper that showed fire engines outside a cordoned off property with broken windows in Shipley Road.
A WSFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.47am to reports of a fire involving a property on Shipley Road in Ifield, Crawley.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival crews found a fire on the ground floor of the terraced property, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels and a jet.
“The last crew left the scene shortly before 2pm.”
